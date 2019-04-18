David Price Warns of Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez Trades If Red Sox Don't Improve

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

Boston Red Sox's David Price walks to the dugout after pitching during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price said the team's star-studded roster could see a massive overhaul if the reigning World Series champions don't turn things around following a 6-13 start to the 2019 season.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe provided comments Price made about the potential for blockbuster trades following the Red Sox's 5-3 loss to the rival New York Yankees on Wednesday night. 

"If we don't start playing better, J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts, maybe myself, we could get traded," Price said. "We're, what, 30th in minor league systems?"

                 

