Jay Williams Talks Zion Williamson's Fit with Knicks, Potential Trae Young Duo

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 05: Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils speaks during a press conference after being awarded the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Player of the Year prior to the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)
Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

As New York Knicks fans get excited about the possibility of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft lottery to secure a shot at Zion Williamson, former Duke star Jay Williams is exercising caution about the team's ability to have a star of that caliber.  

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Williams cited team owner James Dolan as a big reason why the Knicks might not be the best fit for Williamson. 

"I live in New York City, so obviously everybody wants the answer to be New York," Williams said. "But, I don't know if I trust James Dolan enough with that yet."

Williams added it would be "kind of dope" to see Williamson end up with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

           

