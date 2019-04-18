Jay Williams Talks Zion Williamson's Fit with Knicks, Potential Trae Young Duo

Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

As New York Knicks fans get excited about the possibility of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft lottery to secure a shot at Zion Williamson, former Duke star Jay Williams is exercising caution about the team's ability to have a star of that caliber.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Williams cited team owner James Dolan as a big reason why the Knicks might not be the best fit for Williamson.

"I live in New York City, so obviously everybody wants the answer to be New York," Williams said. "But, I don't know if I trust James Dolan enough with that yet."

Williams added it would be "kind of dope" to see Williamson end up with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

