Angels' Mike Trout Day-to-Day After Leaving Game vs. Mariners with Calf Injury

The Los Angeles Angels announced star Mike Trout was removed from Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners with right calf tightness and is day-to-day.

Trout was his usual self in 2018, finishing with 39 home runs, 79 RBI and a .312/.460/.628 slash line in 140 games. His 9.8 WAR ranked second among all position players, per FanGraphs.

The 27-year-old is on pace for another monster year. Through 89 games, he has 30 home runs, 75 RBI and a 1.124 OPS.

The two-time American League MVP erased any questions over his long-term future when he signed a 12-year, $426.5 million extension with the Angels. L.A. may have locked up the best player of his generation for the rest of his career, but clear holes remain in the team's lineup.

According to FanGraphs, Los Angeles finished 17th as a team in weighted on-base average (.313) and 11th in weighted runs created plus (100) in 2018. And that was with Trout healthy for the bulk of the year. Take him out of the mix and the Angels find themselves in dire straits.

Entering Sunday, they are also 11 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and will be hard-pressed to make up any ground as long as he is out.