Angels' Mike Trout to Return vs. Rangers After Missing 3 Games with Groin Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels will get quite the boost for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Mike Trout will hit second as the designated hitter for the series opener between the two American League West teams after missing nearly a week with a groin injury. Ben Weinrib of Yahoo Sports noted he suffered a strained groin in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers while he was running the bases and hasn't played since he was removed from that contest.

Los Angeles elected not to put Trout on the injured list, which worked out well considering Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs was canceled for weather. The team was also off Thursday, meaning the Angels were without their best player for a mere three games and went 2-1.

Trout is well on his way to Hall of Fame status at 27 years old with two American League MVPs, an AL Rookie of the Year, seven All-Star appearances and six Silver Sluggers on his resume.

The Angels' only realistic hope at contending in the AL West this season is having him healthy and anchoring the lineup, and he wasted little time making an impact in 2019. He slashed .406/.592/.938 with five home runs and 12 RBI in his first 12 games.

Los Angeles is 8-7 and 3.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the division in the season's early going and now has its primary weapon back as it looks to make up ground with its the next seven games against AL West foes.