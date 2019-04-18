1 Starter Every NBA Team Must Replace This Summer

6 of 6

Golden State Warriors: C DeMarcus Cousins

Even after tearing his quad, Cousins' career with the Warriors may not be over. If he's out for the rest of the playoffs, another one-year deal may be back on the table.

If Cousins can recover quickly from his latest setback, he's still in line for a big payday. His skills alone warrant that, despite his recent injuries.

If he agrees to come back on a team-friendly deal, great. If not, the Warriors could plug anyone into the rest of that starting lineup and still win 55 games. They need to focus on retaining Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson first, while Cousins is a distant third.

Milwaukee Bucks: C Brook Lopez

Lopez was one of the best free-agent signings of last summer, and he should be looking to cash in big this offseason.

Playing on a one-year, $3.4 million deal, the 31-year-old center averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers per game.

Milwaukee will assuredly want him back, but at what cost? Eric Bledsoe already got a $70 million extension, and the Bucks have to pony up for Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic this summer as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo is headed toward a supermax contract in 2021, too.

That's a lot of money for a small-market team. As a result, the Bucks may have to let Lopez walk and look for their next bargain-bin center in free agency.

New York Knicks: C DeAndre Jordan

Jordan played well enough (10.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 63.4 percent shooting) to warrant a second contract with the Knicks within reason.

Unless they whiff in free agency, the Knicks shouldn't offer Jordan anywhere near the $22.9 million he earned this season.

New York has the capability to sign two max free agents this summer, and no one should be considered off-limits. Even if Jordan walks while they try to woo bigger stars, the Knicks appear to have found a hidden second-round gem with rookie center Mitchell Robinson in this past draft.

Philadelphia 76ers: SF Jimmy Butler

With 60 percent of their starting lineup set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, Philly has some tough decisions to make.

One easy call? Don't re-sign Butler to a max deal.

The Sixers can offer Butler five years and approximately $190 million. That's too much of a financial risk for someone who's about to turn 30, has been on three teams in three years and has spent the majority of his career logging heavy minutes under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Losing Butler for nothing would hurt, but Philadelphia should use that money to first chase Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant or split it between Tobias Harris and JJ Redick while saving for a Ben Simmons extension. Given his fallout in both Chicago and Minnesota, Butler isn't worth a near $200 million gamble.

Toronto Raptors: SG Danny Green

The Raptors have perhaps the best starting lineup of any team outside of Oakland, California. The primary goal is to bring back Kawhi Leonard on a max deal, even if it pushes the team payroll north of $140 million.

That'll be the case if Marc Gasol exercises his $25.6 million player option, as Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka will combine to make nearly $57 million next season.

That leaves Green as the odd man out.

While he's been great as a sharpshooting wing this season (he averaged 10.3 points and shot 45.5 percent from three), the Raptors would be hard-pressed to match even his current $10 million salary next year given all of their other financial commitments.

Re-signing Green will be tempting, but letting the 31-year-old shooting guard walk and searching for a cheaper option in free agency should be the play.

All stats via Basketball Reference or NBA.com, unless otherwise noted.

Greg Swartz covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter.