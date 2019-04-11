Thompson: Lakers the 1 Team That Could Make Bob Myers Consider Leaving Warriors

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors general manager and team president Bob Myers has it pretty good with the two-time defending champions given what he's built, but there is one opening around the league that could convince him to leave.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic noted that "Bob Myers makes a lot of sense for the Lakers," pointing out the Purple and Gold could be the team that convinces him to go elsewhere. The Los Angeles Lakers' president of basketball operations job is open after Magic Johnson resigned Tuesday in an impromptu press conference.

"Things work differently in front office discussions," Thompson explained. "The Warriors wouldn't be able to just straight up deny Myers the opportunity to talk to the Lakers."

Sam Quinn of 247Sports cited multiple sources who suggested there may be mutual interest between Los Angeles and Myers, who played at UCLA and was based in Southern California as an agent before the Warriors job.

Quinn also explained the Lakers would give him more autonomy than he has with the Warriors and their "number of other well-regarded executives and a coach in Steve Kerr who has a voice in most moves."

On the surface, it may seem like an unwise decision to leave the basketball machine that is the Warriors, but the argument can be made the end of the 2018-19 season is the perfect time to make the move.

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins can all become free agents this offseason. Cousins is surely not going to sign another one-year, $5.3 million deal like he did coming off a torn Achilles, and there have been rumors about Durant joining the New York Knicks all season.

Another championship run in the coming playoffs would leave little left to accomplish in Golden State after five straight trips to the NBA Finals, four titles and a three-peat. The Warriors even won a record 73 games during the season they didn't lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy in that span.

The dynastic run could be coming to an end with potential player departures this offseason, and Los Angeles would give Myers another opportunity to further shape his legacy by building a winner on one of the league's biggest brands.