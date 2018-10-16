Zach Lowe: Kevin Durant Will Join Knicks; Klay Thompson Won't Take Discount

Timothy Rapp
October 16, 2018

ESPN.com's Zach Lowe released his annual column of "random, crazy and not-so-crazy predictions" for the upcoming NBA season and beyond, and among the items listed were a few interesting tidbits about the Golden State Warriors.

On Klay Thompson, who is eligible for free agency after this season, Lowe wrote: "Thompson has no plans to take a discount, and the Warriors don't expect him to, league sources say."

Lowe also predicted Kevin Durant would sign with the New York Knicks after this season. He wrote:

"He must know the Warriors will always be Curry's team. The social media slights will never stop as long as Durant is there. People who know Durant say part of him must crave the challenge of being the undisputed alpha dog and lead ball handler—of putting up a 32-10-8 stat line. Some of those same people wonder if he is a little scared of that challenge."

                                

