Anthony Davis: Trade Rumors Will Be Addressed Once Pelicans Find New GM

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis said he will revisit questions about his future with the organization once it hires a new general manager.

Davis, who requested a trade from the Pelicans in late January, commented on the situation Wednesday morning after the team finished the season with a 112-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

"It's hard to say that when they're looking for a GM," he told reporters. "Not sure what the new GM is thinking or what they plan to do but as soon as the Pelicans appoint a GM then those questions will definitely be asked."

Davis also responded to a question about the "That's All Folks" shirt he was wearing when he arrived to the Smoothie King Center in NOLA ahead of Tuesday's game against the Dubs, saying he wasn't sure who added it to his wardrobe: "Looney Tunes was my favorite cartoon."

The 26-year-old Chicago native was fined $50,000 by the NBA for his public trade demand, which was a violation of the collective bargaining agreement.

Davis has continued to openly discuss his potential exit from the Pelicans, however, including comments during All-Star Weekend about possible landing spots:

He was most often linked to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline. It's not clear whether they remain a preferred destination after a season that fell well short of expectations was followed by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson suddenly resigning Tuesday night.

The continued presence of LeBron James still makes it an attractive option, and the NBA's longtime gold standard certainly needs more star power around him to compete in the loaded Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' search for a new general manager to replace Dell Demps, who was fired in mid-February, sounds like it's nearing a conclusion.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that New Orleans was set to meet with interim GM Danny Ferry in its final interview about the full-time position.

Other finalists include former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin, former Milwaukee Bucks GM Larry Harris, Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Trajan Langdon, Houston Rockets executive vice president Gersson Rosas and Washington Wizards senior vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard.

Handling the Davis situation will be the next Pelicans general manager's biggest task. The forward can utilize a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, adding significant pressure to find a viable deal by next season's trade deadline at the latest.