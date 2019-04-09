Rockets' Mike D'Antoni Released from Hospital After Intestinal Virus Diagnosis

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was released from the hospital Tuesday after being treated at Memorial-Hermann since Friday, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

D'Antoni was diagnosed with an intestinal virus and had been "severely dehydrated," per Feigen, but showed improvements Monday. With positive test results Tuesday, he was given clearance to go home.

Despite the release, the 67-year-old will not coach in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which will be his third straight missed game. Associate head coach Jeff Bzdelik will remain in charge, hoping to improve to 3-0 at the helm.

Houston already beat the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns without D'Antoni on the sidelines, although the regular-season finale Tuesday will be a tougher battle against a team fighting for playoff position.

The Thunder need a win to stay ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed.

Meanwhile, a Rockets win could give them a chance at earning the No. 2 seed and home-field advantage through the first two rounds. On the other hand, a loss could open the door for the Portland Trail Blazers to take the No. 3 seed, setting up a possible second-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

This makes it the final game an important one, and James Harden is ready to compete regardless of who is on the sidelines:

"We're lucky we have some amazing assistant coaches and mature, vet players on this roster and in this organization to where guys know what we need to do. It's pretty simple. Obviously, we love Mike and we want him back and healthy as soon as possible. But until that time, we have to go out there and try to win games and play the right way."

The most important factor, however, is that D'Antoni is healthy after being released from the hospital.