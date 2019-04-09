NBA Rumors: Danny Ferry Meeting with Pelicans About Full-Time GM Position

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans acting general manager Danny Ferry and head coach Alvin Gentry sit and watch a practice before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, La. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly meeting with interim general manager Danny Ferry on Tuesday to discuss the full-time GM role.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the update. He noted other finalists for the position include former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin; former Milwaukee Bucks GM Larry Harris; Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Trajan Langdon; Houston Rockets executive vice president Gersson Rosas; and Washington Wizards senior vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard.

                                                                                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

