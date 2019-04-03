Yankees News: Troy Tulowitzki Suffers Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain vs. Tigers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (12) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki suffered a calf strain during Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Tigers, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Per that report, Tulowitzki was undergoing an MRI on his injured calf.

It's yet another injury for the banged-up Yankees, who were already without starting shortstop Didi Gregorius, among others:

If Tulowitzki is forced to miss significant time, Gleyber Torres will likely be forced to slide over to shortstop, with Tyler Wade then coming into the lineup at second base. The team would likely dip into its farm system for reserves as well:

It's been a rough start for the Yankees from a roster perspective, though the team came into Wednesday 2-3. Treading water during their current injury woes will be crucial, though the defending champion Boston Red Sox have struggled as well, coming into Wednesday 1-5.

As For Tulowitzki, he's had a lukewarm start to the 2019 campaign, hitting .200 with a homer, an RBI and two walks. His loss would be felt for a Yankees team growing thinner by the day, however.

Related

    Report: Mets Still in Touch with Keuchel

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Mets Still in Touch with Keuchel

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    LeMahieu Taking on Bigger Role for Yankees at 3B

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    LeMahieu Taking on Bigger Role for Yankees at 3B

    North Jersey
    via North Jersey

    Yankees Need to Find a Way to Extend Didi Gregorius

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees Need to Find a Way to Extend Didi Gregorius

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    How 2019 Yankees Compare to Their 2009 Counterparts

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    How 2019 Yankees Compare to Their 2009 Counterparts

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley