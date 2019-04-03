Yankees News: Troy Tulowitzki Suffers Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain vs. Tigers

Yankees News: Troy Tulowitzki Suffers Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain vs. TigersApril 3, 2019
New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki suffered a calf strain during Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Tigers, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Per that report, Tulowitzki was undergoing an MRI on his injured calf.
It's yet another injury for the banged-up Yankees, who were already without starting shortstop Didi Gregorius, among others:
Emmanuel Berbari @BerbariOnAir
If Tulo misses extended time, updated #Yankees injured list -Luis Severino -CC Sabathia -Giancarlo Stanton -Aaron Hicks -Miguel Andujar -Didi Gregorius -Troy Tulowitzki -Dellin Betances
If Tulowitzki is forced to miss significant time, Gleyber Torres will likely be forced to slide over to shortstop, with Tyler Wade then coming into the lineup at second base. The team would likely dip into its farm system for reserves as well:
Sweeny Murti @YankeesWFAN
Infielders available if needed: Thairo Estrada and Gio Urshela on AAA roster, Kyle Holder on AA roster. Yankees have 40-man room to play with by moving guys to 60-day IL. Still too early to know extent of Tulo injury. Stay tuned.
It's been a rough start for the Yankees from a roster perspective, though the team came into Wednesday 2-3. Treading water during their current injury woes will be crucial, though the defending champion Boston Red Sox have struggled as well, coming into Wednesday 1-5.
As For Tulowitzki, he's had a lukewarm start to the 2019 campaign, hitting .200 with a homer, an RBI and two walks. His loss would be felt for a Yankees team growing thinner by the day, however.
