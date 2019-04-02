Alex Rodriguez: Yankees Will Be Great Despite Giancarlo Stanton, More Injuries

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Alex Rodriguez does not appear concerned about the rash of injuries across the New York Yankees roster

"I think the Yankees will be great," Rodriguez told TMZ Sports on Tuesday. "It's gonna be a great year."

Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar, Dellin Betances, Aaron Hicks, Luis Severino, Didi Gregorius and Aaron Hicks are all injured. The Yankees have started the season 2-2, including a pair of losses to a Baltimore Orioles team most expect to finish in the basement of the AL East.

"Look, we're talking about really good players that we are missing and are big parts of our club," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "One of the things we feel we are equipped to handle this and especially in some of these cases we believe in the grand scheme of things are going to be a short-term basis. I feel like we have a club capable of weathering that storm and go out there with the expectation we're going to win a lot of games even playing a little bit short right now.