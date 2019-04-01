Report: Ex-Rams RB C.J. Anderson Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Lions

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Running back C.J. Anderson helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl last season and will reportedly look to help guide the Detroit Lions to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Anderson agreed to a one-year contract with the NFC North team. Schefter noted it gives him the "chance to produce this season" before hitting the free agency market again prior to the 2020 campaign.

Anderson has been largely productive throughout his career and was a 2014 Pro Bowler for the Denver Broncos with 849 rushing yards, 324 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. He also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground in 2017 for Denver.

The Rams signed him in December 2018 after the Carolina Panthers waived him in November. The addition was in large part a reaction to Todd Gurley exiting a contest against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury, and the primary running back missed the final two regular-season games.

He also had just four carries in the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints and 10 carries in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Anderson turned heads by running for 299 yards and two touchdowns in those two regular-season games and 123 yards and two more scores in the NFC Divisional Round against the Dallas Cowboys.

It was a significant improvement from the 104 rushing yards he posted in nine games for the Panthers and should give the Lions confidence after signing the 28-year-old.

Anderson joins a Detroit backfield that was a mere 23rd in the league in rushing yards last season and could use another productive piece alongside Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick.