2019 New York Giants Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The New York Giants are coming off two disappointing years and could be looking at another long season in 2019.

After winning just eight games in the past two years combined, the Giants seemingly moved further from contention after dealing away Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon while letting Landon Collins leave in free agency.

Still, the players on the roster will work hard to improve upon the 5-11 record from last season.

Here is a look at the schedule for the upcoming season, via the team's official website.

Giants' 2019 Schedule

Week 1: at Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 4: vs. Washington Redskins on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 5: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 6: at New England Patriots on Oct. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox/NFL Network

Week 7: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 8: at Detroit Lions on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 9: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 10: at New York Jets on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at Chicago Bears on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 13: vs. Green Bay Packers on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 14: at Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 16: at Washington Redskins on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Analysis

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Eli Manning has gotten a lot of criticism over the years, but the team still feels comfortable with him under center.

"I think Eli can help us win games," head coach Pat Shurmur said in February, per Herbie Teope of NFL.com. "And he proved when we started—the players around him started playing better—that he can play at a high level and help us win games. At this point, I want Eli back. He's back and ready to go."

Even if the Giants use the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft to take a new quarterback, it seems like Manning will be in charge of the offense at least to start the season.

With Saquon Barkley available to make plays both in the rushing and passing attack, the offense should remain dangerous regardless of who is at quarterback.

There might be more question marks defensively, though, with few proven players likely to fill the starting lineup. Jabrill Peppers could help at safety after coming over in a trade from the Cleveland Browns, but the front seven will likely struggle for much of the year.

The good news is only the Washington Redskins have an easier strength of schedule, per John Breech of CBS Sports.

Pivotal Matchups

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

It's always a big deal when the Giants get a chance to play the Jets for hometown supremacy.

The Jets will be the "home" team when these squads play at MetLife Stadium in Week 10, but you can expect a raucous crowd from both fanbases in this matchup.

This game won't necessarily be important in the standings, but it will be a major storyline between two local squads hoping to improve upon the struggles from the past few years.

The Jets made a lot more noise this offseason with the signings of Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley to go around young quarterback Sam Darnold. If the Giants can't measure up in this game, it will put a lot of people on the hot seat.

Meanwhile, another AFC East game that might have more excitement than importance in the standings is the Thursday night battle against the New England Patriots. Regardless of the team's record, a rematch of two Super Bowls will always be exciting, especially with the same quarterbacks likely in the lineup.