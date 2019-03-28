Phillies' Bryce Harper Has MLB's Top-Selling Jersey; Breaks Aaron Judge's Streak

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in early March, and his No. 3 uniform has already become the top-selling jersey among MLB players.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported Harper ended a two-year run by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge atop the best-seller list based on Fanatics and MLB.com data.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina rounded out the top five.

