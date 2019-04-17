2019 Arizona Cardinals Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After a lost 2018 season, the Arizona Cardinals are trying to start afresh in 2019.

Head coach Steve Wilks was fired after going 3-13 in his only year in charge of the team, paving the way for Kliff Kingsbury to make the leap from the college ranks.

The team could also make a change at quarterback just one year after drafting Josh Rosen in the first round.

Arizona will hope the new look will be enough to find more success on the field next year.

Here is a look at the schedule the team will have to compete against during the 2019 regular season, per the team's official site.

Cardinals' 2019 Schedule

Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions on Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sept. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 4: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 29 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox



Week 5: at Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 6: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 7: at New York Giants on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 8: at New Orleans Saints on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 9: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 31 at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 11: at San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns on Dec. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 17: at Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Analysis

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The most important factor for the upcoming season might be what the Cardinals do with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NFL draft. The team has more than one need, but it could use a game-changing talent to improve the roster.

Even without the draft, the Cardinals have spent the offseason upgrading in a variety of ways.

Perhaps the most important changes will come on the offensive line after signing free-agent J.R. Sweezy and trading for Marcus Gilbert. The line was a major weakness last season, but these are proven players who can upgrade the unit while assisting younger players such as Mason Cole and D.J. Humphries.

If everyone can stay healthy, this group will be much stronger than last season and help turn around the offense after finishing last in both points and yards in 2018.

On the other side of the ball, Terrell Suggs could provide another pass-rushing threat opposite Chandler Jones to make the defense much more dangerous.

This could help succeed against a schedule that ranks as tied for 12th-toughest in the NFL, per John Breech of CBS Sports. Playing against other last-place teams will help, but Arizona will need to make massive improvements to be competitive.

Pivotal Matchups

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

The two games against the San Francisco 49ers could represent a measuring stick for the Cardinals, not only this season, but also for several years going forward.

Both NFC West squads are in the middle of a rebuilding process, with San Francisco also struggling last year with just a 4-12 record. On the plus side, there is a decent amount of young talent on each roster as the two organizations hope to be back in playoff contention before too long.

If Arizona wants to climb up the standings, its first step will be to get the better of the 49ers and show it is closer to competing.

The Cardinals face San Francisco in Week 9 and Week 11, which are two of the most winnable games on the schedule, as well as the most important.