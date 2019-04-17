2019 New York Jets Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Will the New York Jets' splashy offseason lead to its first postseason appearance in nine years, or will Gang Green stay home in January once again?

There's evidence to suggest the former might occur: New York used its bountiful cap space to sign Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley and Washington wide receiver Jamison Crowder to fat contracts.

Bell, who missed the 2018 season because of a contract dispute, is a year removed from amassing 1,946 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker, has never made fewer than 92 tackles in any of his five seasons.

Crowder endured an injury-shortened 2018, but the productive possession receiver caught 133 passes for 1,636 yards and 10 touchdowns over his previous two years.

That trio will join some formidable Jets talent, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, safety Jamal Adams and wideout Robby Anderson. First-year head coach Adam Gase will run the crew after three seasons leading the Miami Dolphins.

Here's a look at the Jets' complete regular-season schedule.

Jets' 2019 Schedule

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 8): vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2 (Monday, Sept. 16): vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 22): at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: BYE

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 6): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 13): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7 (Monday, Oct. 21): vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 27): at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 3): at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 10): vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 17): at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 24): vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 1): at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 8): vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15 (Thursday, Dec. 12): at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network and Amazon)

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 22): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 29): at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Analysis

If the Jets survive a brutal stretch between Weeks 2 through 7 without incurring too much damage, they can make the playoffs for the second time this decade.

In Week 2, New York welcomes in the retooled Cleveland Browns, who are 15-1 to win Super Bowl LIII, per Vegas Insider.

The Jets also face the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots twice (Weeks 3 and 7) and the playoff game-winning Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles once each.

On the flip side, the Jets also play eight games against teams lower than them in the Super Bowl odds ledger. Of note, New York will see the rebuilding Miami Dolphins—who are dead last on the odds list at 250-1 to win it all—on two occasions.

From Weeks 8 through 17, the Jets only play one team who made the postseason last year.

Of course, games aren't played on paper, but the Jets' second-half schedule provides a shot for them to sneak in as a wild card.

Pivotal Matchups

Jets vs. Patriots

If the Jets want to come at the King, they best not miss.

New York's offseason won't mean much if they can't knock down the Patriots, who have won three Super Bowls in the past five years, at least once.

New England has also finished first in the AFC East for 16 of the past 18 seasons and in each of the past seven campaigns.

New York last beat the Pats in 2015, when a 10-6 record nearly catapulted Gang Green into the NFL playoffs. The Jets also notably took down the 14-2 Patriots in a massive 2010 playoff upset en route to the AFC Championship. They'll need a little bit of that magic this season.

Jets vs. Giants

The Big Apple battle will naturally be the talk of New York media, in part because the second and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL draft will take center stage.

The New York Giants chose to pick the best overall player on their board in Penn State running back Saquon Barkley instead of looking to replace 38-year-old Eli Manning. Meanwhile, the Jets grabbed USC quarterback Sam Darnold to lead the franchise for the foreseeable future.

The Jets get the rough end of the draw here. This is technically a home game for them, but MetLife Stadium should be a mix of Giants and Jets fans, creating a more neutral vibe. The Giants also have the benefit of staying on the ground for their quick travel to their shared home stadium as opposed to taking flight.

Jets vs. Steelers

Bell will face his old team in the Steelers, who have moved on to running back James Conner after player and team could not come to a contract agreement.

Pittsburgh will have a different look. Aside from Bell, longtime Steelers wideout Antonio Brown is now an Oakland Raider. Pittsburgh also picked up cornerback Steven Nelson from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, the Bell vs. Steelers storyline will be discussed ad nauseam in the week leading up to the Week 16 contest. As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported, some teammates were upset that Bell did not end his holdout and join the team last season. If that bad blood is still present, then this could be a heated and emotional matchup.