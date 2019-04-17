2019 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The 2019 campaign marks a new era of Cincinnati Bengals football, as Zac Taylor replaces longtime coach Marvin Lewis on the sidelines.

Cincinnati is in the midst of a three-year playoff drought, winning a combined 19 games over Lewis' final three seasons as coach. That includes a 6-10 record in an injury-plagued 2018, which saw the franchise finish in last place in the AFC North for the first time since 2010.

Now, Taylor will be tasked with getting the organization back on track.

Below is a look at the Bengals' 2019 schedule, per the team's official website.

Bengals' 2019 Schedule

Week 1: @ Seattle Seahawks, on Sept. 8 at 4:05 PM ET, CBS

Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers, on Sept. 15 at 1 PM ET, FOX

Week 3: @ Buffalo Bills, on Sept. 22 at 1 PM ET, CBS

Week 4: @ Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sept 30 at 8:15 PM ET, ESPN

Week 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals, on Oct. 6 at 1 PM ET, FOX

Week 6: @ Baltimore Ravens, on Oct. 13 at 1 PM ET, CBS

Week 7: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, on Oct. 20 at 1 PM ET, CBS

Week 8: @ Los Angeles Rams, on Oct. 27 at 1 PM EST in London, FOX

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens, on Nov. 10 at 1 PM EST, CBS

Week 11: @ Oakland Raiders, on Nov. 17, 4:25 PM ET, CBS

Week 12: vs. Steelers, on Nov. 24 at 1 PM ET, CBS

Week 13: vs. New York Jets, on Dec. 1 at 1 PM ET, CBS

Week 14: @ Cleveland Browns, on Dec. 8 at 1 PM ET, CBS

Week 15: vs. New England Patriots, on Dec. 15, 1 PM ET, CBS

Week 16: vs. Miami Dolphins, on Dec. 22 at 1 PM ET, CBS

Week 17: vs. Browns, on Dec. 29, 1 PM ET, CBS

Analysis

There aren't many perks of finishing in last place in the division, but a relatively favorable schedule would be one.

According to Vikings.com's Craig Peters, Cincinnati is tied for the third-easiest strength of schedule based on 2018 results. Only Washington (.469) and the New England Patriots (.471) face a slate with a lower combined winning percentage than the Bengals (.473).

In Taylor's first year, Cincinnati will have five games against playoff teams from a season ago—Baltimore (twice), New England, Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams. While the club is tied for the fewest games against playoff teams, it does have the unenviable task of facing both Super Bowl LIII participants.

Of note, the 2019 slate features each of the team's four worst teams from last year: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders.

The strength-of-schedule rankings do not take into account offseason moves, though. The Cleveland Browns, who appear twice on the Bengals' schedule, are expected to be AFC North contenders after adding one of the best receivers in the league in Odell Beckham Jr. as well as former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who will be suspended for the first eight games.

Cincinnati is largely bringing back the same group of players that went 6-10 last year. It's important to note, though, that the team was 4-1 before injuries started to take their toll. Receiver A.J. Green (missed seven games), tight end Tyler Eifert (12) and quarterback Andy Dalton (five) each missed five-plus games, with running backs Giovani Bernard (four) and Joe Mixon (two) among those who were also sidelined by injuries.

When healthy, this is an offense that has no shortage of playmakers. While the defensive line features Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap, the rest of the defense—a unit that ranked dead last in 2018—is filled with question marks.

The Bengals will have the opportunity to address some of their weaknesses in the draft later this month. With their first pick at No. 11 and 11 picks overall (AS OF 3/26), they should be in a position to fill some holes.

Pivotal Matchups

Going up against the reigning AFC and NFC champions will give Cincinnati an opportunity to see how it stacks up against the league's elite, but fans are likely more interested in other matchups.

The Week 4 and 12 showdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers will offer fans a glimpse of what the AFC North rivalry will be like in the post-Lewis era...which also happens to be the post-Vontaze Burfict era.

Throughout Lewis' 16-year tenure, the Bengals-Steelers rivalry was arguably the nastiest in the NFL. There were times that the vicious hits and overwhelming number of penalties being called made it hard to tell that a football game was being played.

Taylor made it clear right from the start that he intends to "establish a culture of high standards and clear communication." And one of his biggest opportunities to prove that on the field will be against the Steelers.

While Lewis' teams fared well against Baltimore and Cleveland, their struggles against Pittsburgh stood out as much as anything. He went just 8-26 against the Steelers in 16 seasons, including 0-2 in the playoffs. He lost his last seven meetings, dating back to the infamous 2016 wild-card game.

Cincinnati went 0-2 against Pittsburgh last season, although each game was decided by one possession. The second clash was a must-win Week 17 game for the Steelers, and they squeaked by the Jeff Driskel-led Bengals, 16-13.

Matchups against the much-improved Browns also stand out on this year's slate.

The Bengals have dominated the Battle of Ohio in recent years, winning seven straight meetings prior to last season. However, Cleveland beat up on an injury-riddled Bengals squad last year, sweeping the season series.

This year offers a chance at redemption.

If the Bengals stand any chance of contending, health will be a major key. They will also need to find a way to be competitive inside of the division while taking care of games against a relatively soft interdivisional schedule.