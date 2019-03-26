Report: Jusuf Nurkic Needs Surgery After Gruesome Leg Injury, Out for Season

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, on ground, was injured and left the court on a stretcher as the Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets in double overtime, 148-144, during an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, March 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Randy L. Rasmussen)
Randy L. Rasmussen/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a gruesome leg injury Monday. 

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Nurkic incurred a compound fracture in his left leg that will require surgery.

Nurkic suffered the injury after he landed awkwardly while going up for a rebound in the second overtime of Portland's 148-144 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The 24-year-old had a team-high 32 points to go with 16 rebounds, five assists and four blocks before he was carted off the floor.

               

