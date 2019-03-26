Red Sox News: World Series MVP Steve Pearce Placed on IL with Calf Injury

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce is going on the injured list with a calf injury, manager Alex Cora confirmed, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Pearce exited the Red Sox's 8-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 16 with calf discomfort. He told reporters last week he was hopeful of being ready in time for Opening Day. Boston starts the regular season March 28 on the road against the Seattle Mariners.

Pearce is coming off his World Series MVP effort in October and made a difference for the Red Sox in the second half of the year. He batted .279 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 50 games.

The team re-signed him to a one-year, $6.3 million deal earlier in the offseason.

With Pearce unavailable, Mitch Moreland figures to get the nod at first base against Seattle.