Red Sox News: World Series MVP Steve Pearce Placed on IL with Calf Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

FT. MYERS, FL - MARCH 6: Steve Pearce #25 of the Boston Red Sox fields a ground ball during the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 6, 2019 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce is going on the injured list with a calf injury, manager Alex Cora confirmed, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Pearce exited the Red Sox's 8-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 16 with calf discomfort. He told reporters last week he was hopeful of being ready in time for Opening Day. Boston starts the regular season March 28 on the road against the Seattle Mariners.

Pearce is coming off his World Series MVP effort in October and made a difference for the Red Sox in the second half of the year. He batted .279 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 50 games.

The team re-signed him to a one-year, $6.3 million deal earlier in the offseason.

With Pearce unavailable, Mitch Moreland figures to get the nod at first base against Seattle.

Related

    Braun Can't Play in Canada Because He Forgot His Passport

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Braun Can't Play in Canada Because He Forgot His Passport

    Jay Sorgi
    via Wtmj

    Buying or Selling Biggest Spring Training Breakouts

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Buying or Selling Biggest Spring Training Breakouts

    Steve Silverman
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚾️ Baseball's back! Opening Day Thursday 🏀 March Madness Sweet 16 🏌️‍♂️ Top golfers battle in WGC Match Play

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚾️ Baseball's back! Opening Day Thursday 🏀 March Madness Sweet 16 🏌️‍♂️ Top golfers battle in WGC Match Play

    B/R Live Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Alex Cora Expresses Confidence in Red Sox' Bullpen

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Alex Cora Expresses Confidence in Red Sox' Bullpen

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston