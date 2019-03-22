Red Sox Rumors: Boston Nearing New Contract with Chris Sale

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox and starting pitcher Chris Sale are reportedly close to an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

On Friday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe wrote that the two are nearing a deal to keep Sale with the reigning World Series champions "for years to come." Financial details weren't included in the article.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Looking at Where We Stand with the Red Sox Bullpen

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Looking at Where We Stand with the Red Sox Bullpen

    Over the Monster
    via Over the Monster

    Dustin Pedroia Eyeing Home Opener for Season Debut

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Dustin Pedroia Eyeing Home Opener for Season Debut

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Report: Astros Talking to Verlander, Cole About Extensions

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Astros Talking to Verlander, Cole About Extensions

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Ranking the Top 25 Starting Pitchers in MLB Entering 2019

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Ranking the Top 25 Starting Pitchers in MLB Entering 2019

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report