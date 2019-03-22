Red Sox Rumors: Boston Nearing New Contract with Chris Sale

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox and starting pitcher Chris Sale are reportedly close to an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

On Friday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe wrote that the two are nearing a deal to keep Sale with the reigning World Series champions "for years to come." Financial details weren't included in the article.

