Aaron Boone: 'Good Chance' Yankees Use 'Opener' During Regular Season

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With questions about the New York Yankees' pitching rotation heading into the 2019 season, manager Aaron Boone hasn't ruled out relying on his bullpen to start games.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Boone said Tuesday there is a "good chance" the Yankees use the opener during the regular season.

Hoch noted relievers Chad Green and Jonathan Holder are the most likely options to open games for the Yankees.

Green, in particular, would be a logical candidate to serve as an opener. The right-hander began his career in the rotation and has averaged more than one inning per appearance since moving exclusively to the bullpen in 2017 (144.2 innings in 103 games).

The Yankees will start the season short-handed in the rotation. Luis Severino will likely be out until May 1 with inflammation in his right shoulder. CC Sabathia is expected to be placed on the injury list as he works his way back after having offseason heart surgery.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the Yankees agreed to a one-year deal with Gio Gonzalez to boost their rotation depth.

The Tampa Bay Rays started using the opener last season in an attempt to exploit platoon matchups early in games. More teams began to follow suit, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics.

The Yankees will open the 2019 regular season on March 28 against the Baltimore Orioles.