Yankees Rumors: Gio Gonzalez, NYY Agree to 1-Year, $3M Minor League Contract

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent pitcher Gio Gonzalez, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Gonzalez will be on a minor league deal, but he would make $3 million if he makes the major league roster.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it would be an incentive-laden contract that could add money based on games started. The pitcher would also have an opportunity to opt out on April 20 if he doesn't reach the majors.

