Yankees Rumors: Gio Gonzalez, NYY Agree to 1-Year, $3M Minor League Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez throws during the first inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent pitcher Gio Gonzalez, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Gonzalez will be on a minor league deal, but he would make $3 million if he makes the major league roster.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it would be an incentive-laden contract that could add money based on games started. The pitcher would also have an opportunity to opt out on April 20 if he doesn't reach the majors.

    

