French Parents Not Allowed to Name Child Griezmann Mbappe

It has been almost nine months since France lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but one couple has been banned from saluting two of the heroes from the team, Antoine Griezmann or Kylian Mbappe, by naming their child "Griezmann Mbappe."

Radio station France Bleu Limousin (h/t Le Parisien) reported on Friday that a judge had ruled against the couple's name choice:

In French law, authorities are able to rule against names "contrary to the interest of the child," per BBC Sport.

The child was born November on 30 in Brive.

Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe played a key role in firing Les Bleus to the World Cup, 20 years on from their victory on home soil in 1998.

The pair each scored four goals at the tournament, including a goal apiece in the final against Croatia.

Griezmann restored France's lead from the penalty spot after Ivan Perisic had cancelled out Mario Mandzukic's own goal, sparking jubilant scenes in Paris:

After Paul Pogba added a third for France, Mbappe all but cemented the trophy for them with a goal of his own:

In light of the ruling, it seems any French parents hoping to pay tribute to the duo will have to settle for using "Antoine" or "Kylian."