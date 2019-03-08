Celtics News: Kyrie Irving Will Play Saturday vs. Lakers Despite Thigh Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving missed Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings with a bruised left thigh, but the Celtics confirmed on Friday afternoon that Irving will be back on the court for Boston's next game.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens described Irving as "fine," and Irving participated fully in practice on Friday. Irving told reporters after practice that his missing the Sacramento game was "preventative" as he's trying to be as healthy as possible for the playoffs:

Chris Forsberg of NBCS Boston captured of video of Irving playing one-on-one with forward Jayson Tatum and guard Jaylen Brown:

The Celtics will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in L.A.

While the Celtics are comfortably in the Eastern Conference's fifth spot, they need all the momentum they can get heading into the playoff stretch. Without Irving on Wednesday, Boston topped Sacramento behind a game-winning shot from Gordon Hayward. Hayward also led the way in a win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Scott Cacciola outlined just how important this West Coast trip is for Boston for the New York Times. Irving told Cacciola, "That long plane ride helped us out. I'll just say that. We needed it. ... We were going to get to a point where we were just going to get tired of fighting each other, fighting the outside world when it doesn't really matter. So we just wanted to come out here and play basketball."

If the Celtics can beat both the Lakers and L.A. Clippers, the Celtics will bring a four-game winning streak home to Boston to build upon.

On the season, Irving leads the team with 23.4 points per game and seven assists per game.