TMZ Leaks Cameron Maybin Arrest Video; Giants Player Cries, Apologizes to Police

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

TMZ Sports released video Thursday showing San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin getting arrested early on Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

After his blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.14 (the legal limit is 0.08), Maybin was informed that he was being arrested. At that point, Maybin began crying and apologizing, saying, "I'm really sorry."

Maybin admitted to drinking five glasses of wine earlier in the night and said he tried to sleep it off by napping for an hour at his friend's house before getting behind the wheel.

Maybin's arrest occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is where the Giants are located during spring training. After the arrest, the Giants released a statement that read, "We are aware and are monitoring the situation, and we have no further comment at this time."

Maybin, who is a non-roster invitee, has continued to appear in spring training games for the Giants since the arrest.

The 31-year-old veteran released a statement of his own on the incident and apologized to all of those who were impacted by it:

If he makes the Giants roster, Maybin would enter his 13th MLB season, and San Francisco would be the eighth different team he has played for during the regular season.

In 129 games split between the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners last season, Maybin hit .249 with four home runs, 28 RBI and 10 stolen bases. With the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros the previous season, the speedster swiped 33 bags, which was the second-highest total of his career.

Maybin has an impressive pedigree as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft, and he has managed to hang around Major League Baseball for a significant amount of time.

Considering the three outfielders who are currently penciled in to start for the Giants this season (Chris Shaw, Steven Duggar and Austin Slater) all have under 100 career at-bats at the major-league level, Maybin has a legitimate chance to make the team, even in the wake of his arrest.