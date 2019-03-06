Yankees News: Brian Cashman Doesn't Plan to Add SP After Luis Severino Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Yankees don't expect Luis Severino's injury will force them to make a move that boosts their starting rotation before the regular season begins.

Per ESPN's Coley Harvey, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman indicated they will rely on their internal depth to cover for Severino's absence rather than sign a free agent.

"What I've got is what I've got," Cashman said of his rotation.

