Yankees News: Brian Cashman Doesn't Plan to Add SP After Luis Severino Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2019

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws in the bullpen at the New York Yankees spring training baseball facility, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Yankees don't expect Luis Severino's injury will force them to make a move that boosts their starting rotation before the regular season begins.

Per ESPN's Coley Harvey, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman indicated they will rely on their internal depth to cover for Severino's absence rather than sign a free agent. 

"What I've got is what I've got," Cashman said of his rotation. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Tanaka Developing New Pitch in Repertoire

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Tanaka Developing New Pitch in Repertoire

    SNY
    via SNY

    'Better Now Than Later': Severino Hopeful for Quicker Return This Season

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    'Better Now Than Later': Severino Hopeful for Quicker Return This Season

    Pete Caldera
    via North Jersey

    A Quieter Severino Tries to Find Bright Side of Shutdown

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    A Quieter Severino Tries to Find Bright Side of Shutdown

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    A Look at the Most Polarizing Yankees Hitters

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    A Look at the Most Polarizing Yankees Hitters

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley