Video: Patrick Beverley Eggs on Lakers Fans to Keep Booing During Clippers Win

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 3: Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up the court against the New York Knicks on March 3, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers fans booing their team out of Staples Center on Monday night was music to Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley's ears.

With the Lakers trailing in the waning seconds of a 113-105 loss, Beverley waved his hands to orchestrate the crowd's chorus of boos:

  1. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  2. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  3. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  4. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  5. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  6. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  7. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  8. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  9. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  10. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  11. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  12. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  13. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  14. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  15. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  16. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  17. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  18. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  19. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  20. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

Right Arrow Icon

The Lakers continued to plummet in the Western Conference, as they are 10th at 30-34 and 5.5 games out of the final playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Clippers improved to 37-29 and are nestled into seventh place in the West.

With the Lakers signing LeBron James and the Clippers recently parting with the likes of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan—not to mention Tobias Harris at this year's trade deadline—this season was supposed to mark a reversal of fortune for the two L.A. teams.

Instead, the Clippers appear bound for the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons, while the Lakers are heading toward missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

The Clippers are 2-1 against the Lakers this season, and they can clinch the season series when the teams meet again April 5. Unless things turn around quickly, though, that game may not mean much aside from determining where the Clippers are seeded in the playoffs.

LeBron is clearly in need of another star to play alongside him, and brighter days may be ahead. However, the Clippers may reload as well, with the likes of Kevin DurantDeMarcus Cousins or Kawhi Leonard, among others, potentially signing up.

Related

    Updated 1st Round NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Updated 1st Round NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Beverley: Clippers 'Want It More' Than Lakers

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Beverley: Clippers 'Want It More' Than Lakers

    Ohm Youngmisuk
    via ESPN.com

    Loss to Clips Final Straw in Wasted Lakers Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Loss to Clips Final Straw in Wasted Lakers Season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Brandon Ingram (Shoulder) Out vs. Clippers

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Brandon Ingram (Shoulder) Out vs. Clippers

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report