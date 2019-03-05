Video: Patrick Beverley Eggs on Lakers Fans to Keep Booing During Clippers Win

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers fans booing their team out of Staples Center on Monday night was music to Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley's ears.

With the Lakers trailing in the waning seconds of a 113-105 loss, Beverley waved his hands to orchestrate the crowd's chorus of boos:

The Lakers continued to plummet in the Western Conference, as they are 10th at 30-34 and 5.5 games out of the final playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Clippers improved to 37-29 and are nestled into seventh place in the West.

With the Lakers signing LeBron James and the Clippers recently parting with the likes of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan—not to mention Tobias Harris at this year's trade deadline—this season was supposed to mark a reversal of fortune for the two L.A. teams.

Instead, the Clippers appear bound for the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons, while the Lakers are heading toward missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

The Clippers are 2-1 against the Lakers this season, and they can clinch the season series when the teams meet again April 5. Unless things turn around quickly, though, that game may not mean much aside from determining where the Clippers are seeded in the playoffs.

LeBron is clearly in need of another star to play alongside him, and brighter days may be ahead. However, the Clippers may reload as well, with the likes of Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins or Kawhi Leonard, among others, potentially signing up.