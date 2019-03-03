Patrick Beverley: Clippers LA's Top Team, 'Motherf--kers Thought I Was Joking'

Patrick Beverley is taking plenty of joy in the ongoing struggles of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, the Los Angeles Clippers guard reminded everyone what he said about the Lakers prior to this season.

"The Clippers are the best team in L.A.," Beverley said. "Motherf--kers thought I was joking."

While it is fashionable to pick on the Lakers, Beverley went on the record back in August to proclaim the Clippers the best team in Los Angeles.

All eyes in L.A. were focused on the Lakers because they signed LeBron James, but things haven't worked out as planned. They are currently 30-33 and trail the San Antonio Spurs by 4.5 games for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Clippers, on the other hand, occupy the No. 7 seed with a 36-29 record. They have managed to remain relevant despite trading players like Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Tobias Harris in the past two years.

Even though the NBA will be quick to jump on the Lakers for their failings to this point, all they had to do was heed Beverley's warning from seven months ago to realize Hollywood was going to be given a twist ending.

