Warriors' Andre Iguodala Doesn't Think Stephen Curry Gets Respect He Deserves

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: Stephen Curry #30, Draymond Green #23, and Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors high five one another against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Warriors defeated the 76ers 120-117. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala told reporters Saturday he thinks teammate Stephen Curry "doesn't really get the respect he deserves," adding:

"Guys think he uses a lot of screens, and guys think they can draw mismatches with him defensively, but he's a real problem. I think I told [Kevin Durant], he said he missed me on the shot he took, and I said, 'Y'all two are like Michael Jordan; there's no such thing as a bad shot.' That's for real, and people don't understand the presence they bring to the court. Especially on the offensive end."

Iguodala made those remarks after his team's 120-117 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Curry scored 28 points, including six straight down the stretch to turn a 111 tie into a 117-111 advantage.

His most clutch bucket, however, arguably came before that six-point stretch thanks to a 30-foot three-pointer to turn a 109-108 deficit into a two-point lead.

As Iguodala noted, there is no such thing as a bad shot with Curry, as he's one of a few players who can unleash 30-footerslet alone in the final minutes of a gamewithout anyone blinking an eye.

However, Iguodala gave Curry loftier praise later in the interview, calling him the second-best point guard of all time behind Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson.

He also remarked that Curry won't get as much respect as he merits.

Warriors forward Draymond Green concurred:

"I think so [Curry being underrated]. Magic was great obviously, but it's also two completely different types of point guards. I don't think Steph is close to being the type of point guard as Magic—at the type of point guard Magic was. And vice versa. Magic's not close to being as close to the type of point guard as Steph is.

"But in his own right, [Steph] probably is the best ever, and especially in the way the game is played today. He's continuing to climb; that's amazing. Like Andre said, you still don't see him get the due that he deserves, but it is what it is."

Curry finished first among Western Conference guards in the All-Star voting this year despite missing 11 games, ranking No. 1 among players and fans and No. 2 in the media behind only Houston Rockets guard and MVP candidate James Harden.

But among the greatest point guards in history, Curry may have a case for being underrated, as Iguodala notes. Johnson is universally seen as the best ever, but there's some debate for No. 2. ESPN.com ranked Oscar Robertson second and Curry fourth in January 2016, and the latter's ranking prompted a response from Johnson himself:

That was more than three years ago, so perhaps Johnson's opinion has changed.

Related

    Curry Scores 28, Carries Warriors to 120-117 Win Over 76ers

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Curry Scores 28, Carries Warriors to 120-117 Win Over 76ers

    Washington Post
    via Washington Post

    Walton Is on Borrowed Time as Lakers Coach

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Walton Is on Borrowed Time as Lakers Coach

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    KD and Curry Takeover to Beat 76ers

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD and Curry Takeover to Beat 76ers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid Expects to Return Soon from Knee Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Expects to Return Soon from Knee Injury

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report