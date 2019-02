Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Brad Stevens thinks his Celtics aren't committing on defense and instead taking shortcuts.

Kyrie Irving thinks the responsibility to fix that issue falls on his coach.

"That's up to Brad," Irving told reporters following Tuesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics allowed the Raptors to knock down 17 threes in a 118-95 loss. Toronto went on an 18-0 second-quarter run and led by double digits throughout the second half, assisting on 33 of its 46 field goals.

