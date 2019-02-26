Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies' Confidence 'Dented' by Emergence of Dodgers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies have been viewed as front-runners in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes for much of the offseason, but recent developments reportedly have them feeling uneasy about their chances of landing the prized free agent.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported Tuesday that Philadelphia's confidence was "dented a tad" as the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged as potential suitors this week.

MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez tweeted Monday that Dodgers officials were spotted in Las Vegas, Harper's hometown, over the weekend. ESPN's Jeff Passan added Los Angeles got back in the mix two weeks ago and that the club is seeking a shorter-term deal.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez previously reported Harper "badly wants to be a Dodger." Of note, Los Angeles traded outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp earlier this offseason, though the team signed center fielder A.J. Pollock to a long-term deal.

Heyman noted the Phillies are among the teams to have made a $300 million-plus offer for Harper. And 10 days ago, CBS Sports' Jim Bowden said he was hearing "there's a lot of momentum and traction" for a Harper-to-Philadelphia deal. That was before Phillies owner John Middleton's recent trip to Vegas.

Harper hit .249/.393/.496 last season with 34 home runs, 34 doubles and 100 RBI. For good measure, he also captured the Home Run Derby title in his home ballpark:

Just 26 years old, Harper has already earned six All-Star selections, the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year, the 2015 NL MVP and the 2015 NL Silver Slugger.

Having played in the NL East the past seven years with the Washington Nationals, Harper has hit .268/.365/.564 with 14 home runs, five doubles, three triples and 32 RBI in 50 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

This offseason, the Phillies have added outfielder Andrew McCutchen (three years, $50 million), reliever David Robertson (two years, $23 million), shortstop Jean Segura (trade) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (trade).

On the other hand, the club missed out on pitcher Patrick Corbin (six years, $140 million with Washington) and third baseman Manny Machado (10 years, $300 million with the San Diego Padres).

Now, the Phillies find themselves in a bidding war for Harper's services. If they are going to complete a deal, they may need to be even more aggressive with their "stupid money."