MLB Trade Rumors: Mariners Close to Trading Jean Segura to Phillies

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura follows through on a two-run single off Oakland Athletics' Cory Gearrin during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners reportedly plan to continue their fire sale with a potential trade involving shortstop Jean Segura.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the team is in "serious talks" in a move to send Segura to the Philadelphia Phillies, although the 28-year-old has a full no-trade clause and would need to approve any deal.

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

