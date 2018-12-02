MLB Trade Rumors: Mariners Close to Trading Jean Segura to Phillies

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners reportedly plan to continue their fire sale with a potential trade involving shortstop Jean Segura.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the team is in "serious talks" in a move to send Segura to the Philadelphia Phillies, although the 28-year-old has a full no-trade clause and would need to approve any deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

