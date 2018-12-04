Patrick Corbin, Nationals Reportedly Agree to 6-Year, $140M Contract

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Patrick Corbin #46 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 19, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Patrick Corbin's six-season run with the Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly is over.

According to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, the free-agent southpaw has agreed to terms on a deal with the Washington Nationals.

Per Fancred's Jon Heyman, Corbin's deal will be for six years and worth $140 million.

Heyman also reported the New York Yankees missed out on Corbin because they didn't want to guarantee him a sixth year.

The Diamondbacks signed Corbin to a one-year, $7.5 million deal to avoid arbitration last January, and he was stellar with a chance to boost his stock in a contract year.

In 33 starts last season, the 29-year-old went 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.050 WHIP and 5.13 strikeout-to-walk rate en route to his second career All-Star nod.

Those numbers were aided by Corbin's quality fastball and one of MLB's hardest-to-hit sliders.

Additionally, he's excelled at keeping batters off balance thanks to the introduction of a slow curveball to his repertoire. According to FanGraphs, he threw the curve 9 percent of the time, and it clocked an average of 72.8 mph last year.

The Nationals will welcome Corbin and his refined three-pitch arsenal to one of a staff that already features three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Tanner Roark; Roark settled in and went 6-3 with a 3.43 ERA after the All-Star break last season.

Even with Bryce Harper potentially out of the picture as a free agent and the offense primed for a bit of regression, the pitching unit has a chance to keep the Nationals competitive at the top of the National League East alongside the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

