A.J. Pollock, Dodgers Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 07: A.J. Pollock #11 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reaches on a fielding error during the eighth inning of the MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on August 7, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder A.J. Pollock agreed on a contract Thursday, pending a physical.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the pact, while Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted it is a four-year deal. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the two sides had been discussing a $60 million contract. 

Pollock, 31, spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit .257/.316/.484 with 21 home runs and 65 runs batted in last season.

An All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2015, he has struggled to replicate that form each of the last three years—largely because of injury. He has missed 249 games in that time and has not been the same player when he is on the field.

After posting 6.8 wins above replacement in 2015, Pollock has 5.2 total WAR from 2016 to 2018, per FanGraphs.

Rather than becoming a perennial All-Star, he has settled in as a solid everyday starter—a utility rather than a building block. He hits for some power but not a lot, hits for OK average but not great and plays solid but unspectacular defense.

That he's a good all-around player makes him valuable. If he has any real slippage defensively, this contract could wind up being excessive.

However, Pollock should be a steady addition provided he stays healthy. 

The Dodgers needed some help in the outfield after trading Yasiel Puig to the Cincinnati Reds in December. They're also reportedly open to moving Joc Pederson via trade as well. While they were linked to Bryce Harper earlier in the offseason, Nightengale reported the team is now focused on a potential trade for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. 

Pollock would not be much of an upgrade over Pederson, especially given that the Dodgers will now have to surrender the No. 31 pick in this year's draft to Arizona. 

Related

    Report: Cubs Sign Reliever Brad Brach

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Cubs Sign Reliever Brad Brach

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Report: Astros Still Interested in Re-Signing Keuchel

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Astros Still Interested in Re-Signing Keuchel

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Dodgers Among MLB’s Top-100 Prospects

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    5 Dodgers Among MLB’s Top-100 Prospects

    Thinkbluela
    via Thinkbluela

    Report: MLB Rethinking 15-Day DL, Option Time

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Rethinking 15-Day DL, Option Time

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report