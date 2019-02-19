Manny Machado's Reported Padres Signing Causes 2019 World Series Odds to Spike

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado celebrates his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series, in Los Angeles. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that infielder Manny Machado has agreed to a $300 million, 10-year deal with the rebuilding San Diego Padres, the biggest contract ever for a free agent. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If the San Diego Padres finalize their reported deal with Manny Machado, they figure to be a bigger factor in the National League West in 2019. 

Per ESPN's Doug Kezirian, Westgate SuperBook has the Machado signing increasing San Diego's World Series odds from 80-1 to 50-1. Meanwhile, its over-under win total jumps from 76.5 to 79.5.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Tuesday that Machado and the Padres have come to an agreement on a 10-year, $300 million contract, the largest free-agent deal in North American sports history. Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown added that the deal will include an opt-out after five years.

After news of an agreement broke, though, San Diego executive chairman Ron Fowler told The Athletic's Dennis Lin that a deal had yet to be finalized and that the two sides are "continuing discussions."

It may be too early for Padres fans to officially celebrate, but all signs point to a deal getting done. And what a boost it'd be for San Diego.

Machado is coming off a season in which he earned his fourth career All-Star selection, hitting .297/.367/.538 with 37 home runs, 35 doubles, three triples and 107 RBI in 162 games between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. A midseason deal to L.A. last year familiarized him with the N.L. West, as he hit .273/.338/.487 with 13 home runs, 14 doubles and 42 RBI in 66 games for the Dodgers.

He may have just four career appearances at Petco Park (8-for-18, .444 average), but his track record speaks for itself.

San Diego is a team in need of an offensive boost. Last year, the Padres ranked 28th in both average and runs scored while finishing 24th in home runs. Those are all areas in which Machado's bat should provide help.

The Padres are currently in the midst of a 12-year playoff drought. They have not posted a winning record since 2010 and have finished no higher than fourth in the N.L. West since 2014. Signing Machado may not solve all of their problems, but it seems to have increased their odds of being competitive this season.

Related

    Don't Follow Us on IG? Tap Here 👉

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Don't Follow Us on IG? Tap Here 👉

    Instagram
    via Instagram

    Manny Makes Padres WS Contenders in 2 Years 🚀

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Manny Makes Padres WS Contenders in 2 Years 🚀

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Padres Still Haven't Ruled Out Harper

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Report: Padres Still Haven't Ruled Out Harper

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers Legend Don Newcombe Dies at 92

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Legend Don Newcombe Dies at 92

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report