Manny Machado's Reported Padres Signing Causes 2019 World Series Odds to Spike

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If the San Diego Padres finalize their reported deal with Manny Machado, they figure to be a bigger factor in the National League West in 2019.

Per ESPN's Doug Kezirian, Westgate SuperBook has the Machado signing increasing San Diego's World Series odds from 80-1 to 50-1. Meanwhile, its over-under win total jumps from 76.5 to 79.5.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Tuesday that Machado and the Padres have come to an agreement on a 10-year, $300 million contract, the largest free-agent deal in North American sports history. Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown added that the deal will include an opt-out after five years.

After news of an agreement broke, though, San Diego executive chairman Ron Fowler told The Athletic's Dennis Lin that a deal had yet to be finalized and that the two sides are "continuing discussions."

It may be too early for Padres fans to officially celebrate, but all signs point to a deal getting done. And what a boost it'd be for San Diego.

Machado is coming off a season in which he earned his fourth career All-Star selection, hitting .297/.367/.538 with 37 home runs, 35 doubles, three triples and 107 RBI in 162 games between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. A midseason deal to L.A. last year familiarized him with the N.L. West, as he hit .273/.338/.487 with 13 home runs, 14 doubles and 42 RBI in 66 games for the Dodgers.

He may have just four career appearances at Petco Park (8-for-18, .444 average), but his track record speaks for itself.

San Diego is a team in need of an offensive boost. Last year, the Padres ranked 28th in both average and runs scored while finishing 24th in home runs. Those are all areas in which Machado's bat should provide help.

The Padres are currently in the midst of a 12-year playoff drought. They have not posted a winning record since 2010 and have finished no higher than fourth in the N.L. West since 2014. Signing Machado may not solve all of their problems, but it seems to have increased their odds of being competitive this season.