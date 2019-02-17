WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

We are firmly on the Road to WrestleMania 35, but before we get to the biggest event of the year, WWE has a stop to make at Elimination Chamber.

Let's go through everything you need to know about Sunday's pay-per-view.

Venue: Toyota Center in Houston

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Elimination Chamber Card

Here is the full card, according to WWE.com:

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Usos (SmackDown tag titles)

Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor (intercontinental title)

Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa (cruiserweight title)

Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott (Raw women's title)

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy (WWE Championship, Elimination Chamber)

vs. Jeff Hardy (WWE Championship, Elimination Chamber) The IIconics vs. Fire and Desire vs. The Riott Squad vs. Fabulous Glow vs. Boss 'n' Hug Connection vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (Women's Tag Team Championships)

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Elimination Chamber on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

360 and One Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the app WWE .com

.com Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Smart TV Sony Blu -ray devices and Smart TV

-ray devices and Smart TV Windows 10 devices

Tivo

Kickoff Live Stream

Elimination Chamber will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

WWE .com

.com WWE app

app YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Plus Pinterest

Other Elimination Chamber Thoughts

The Elimination Chamber is one of the most dangerous events the company holds each year, according to WWE announcers, so we can expect to see some wild spots performed from on top of the pods.

The WWE Championship match is going to be great, but the real attraction is finding out who will be crowned the first women's tag team champions.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are heavy favorites, but other teams like Nia Jax and Tamina cannot be overlooked.

Another interesting bout will see Finn Balor face both Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a handicap match for the IC title. If Balor can pin either man, he leaves with the belt.

The rest of the card is standard PPV fare. Ruby Riott vs. Ronda Rousey should be a good bout, and the Cruiserweight Championship match almost never disappoints.

The outcomes of each match could give us an idea of what WWE has planned for WrestleMania 35, especially when it comes to the title bouts.

What are your predictions for Elimination Chamber 2019?

