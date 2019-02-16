Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Championship matches, pain and punishment are on tap for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will give fans of the promotion a taste of what they can expect from Raw and SmackDown brands heading into WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship defense inside the event's titular structure headlines the show, while Ronda Rousey makes yet another defense of her Raw Women's Championship against Ruby Riott, who is looking to throw the women's division further into chaos.

With four other title bouts making up the card and the historic crowning of the first women's tag team champions, Sunday's show looks to have quite a few talking points. What might they be, what does the whole match card look like and who can you expect to emerge victoriously?

Take a look for yourself.