Projecting Top Surprises, Most Shocking Results of WWE Elimination Chamber 2019
WWE Elimination Chamber comes around once a year as a promise that WrestleMania season is under way. Wrestlers are vying for all important victories that could decide whether they stand out at WrestleMania or are thrown into a battle royal on the Kickoff.
This year is no different as talent will compete for an opportunity to be the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions and the WWE champion going into The Show of Shows. Six teams and six men will enter the Chamber, and only two champions will emerge, more or less promised a spot at 'Mania.
This show has the opportunity to be a massive success or set the course for another overlong trek through WrestleMania season. That's why surprises are always expected at this time of the year. WWE will do anything to get people talking and exciting.
With so much on the line, everyone is in the spotlight. Only the talent seen as true stars will emerge from this show with momentum, and that momentum can decide careers.
These are the surprises and shocking moments that are most likely to come from this event and decide the Road to WrestleMania 35.
Finn Balor Pins Lio Rush, Does Not Win the Intercontinental Championship
Finn Balor is heading into a handicap match with the odds stacked against him, but it also leads to a fascinating dynamic. Lio Rush is around to help Bobby Lashley, but he could also cost him the match.
It has not been well explained if The Man of the Hour can lose this match for The Almighty or if Rush would become champion or co-champion if he took the victory. That leaves WWE an opportunity to do something bold or stupid.
Balor has established himself as a threat if not the favorite in this match. It would be easy for him to win outright and walk into 'Mania holding the championship he was fighting for last year, but nothing is simple at this time of the year.
Mr. McMahon has already shown he does not like Balor and will do whatever he wants in hurting those he hates and helping those he likes. If The Irishman pins Rush rather than Lashley on Sunday, The Chairman could walk out and void the victory, naming The Dominator still champion.
This would force a singles rematch at Fastlane or 'Mania if WWE truly believes in this rivaly where The Extraordinary Man would be able to get his hands on The Almighty and finally get the gold he deserves.
The Usos Are Taken out Backstage, Replaced by Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura
The Usos have established themselves as arguably the best tag team in WWE. Their work coupled with their accolades are almost unmatched. For that reason, it was surprising to see them thrown into a filler feud with Shane McMahon and The Miz rather than waiting for a bigger spotlight.
As reported by TMZ, Jimmy Uso was recently arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. These are offenses that could easily get Jimmy and Jey Uso taken out of their own match with a perfect team set up to take their place.
Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura have joined forces with Lana promising that she can lead them to success. It would make perfect sense for her plan to focus on capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. This new team needs to be firmly established quickly.
The Bulgarian Brute and The Artiist could take out the challengers backstage and force their way into the title match. While they should not win, the change-up would make sense and leave room for The Usos to challenge The A-Lister and Boy Wonder down the line after the fallout from the arrest has settled.
Becky Lynch Crashes Elimination Chamber to Save Ronda Rousey
While officially suspended from WWE, Becky Lynch is not missing Elimination Chamber. She has too much at stake right now, and it starts with making sure Ronda Rousey remains champion. The Man doesn't just want her main event. She wants to fight The Baddest Woman on the Planet.
The woman who replaced her though has different motivations. Charlotte Flair is fine fighting anyone as long as she's on the marquee and walks out as champ. The Queen knows she cannot defeat Rousey in a fair fight, which is why she got herself disqualified at Survivor Series.
Rousey vs. Ruby Riott is the perfect opportunity for Charlotte and the worst case scenario for The Irish Lass Kicker. It doesn't help that The Riott Squad could also play a role even if they have to prepare for their own role in the Elimination Chamber. Rousey will need an ally.
While Lynch storming the ring to even the odds somewhat would not be completely unexpected, it would still be a surprise that would pop the crowd. Rivals would be forced to work together to save the chance for them to fight at 'Mania.
Even on a night with two Chamber matches, this would likely be the biggest moment of the entire show, getting people talking more than than anything else.
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Sasha Banks and Bayley are the obvious frontrunners to become the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions as they should be. The two are clearly the most talented team in the running and have been building to this moment since they began teaming in mid-2018.
However, WWE has a tendency to swerve especially with babyfaces. It is easier storytelling to have popualr stars chasing the champions rather than holding the gold, and WWE has been building up one other team for this moment.
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have more momentum right now than they have had at any point in their careers. Their feud with Naomi has made them the strongest contenders to the tag team championships on SmackDown and made the duo a legitimate threat with repeated victories.
This could very well translate to a shocking victory at the Chamber. It would throw a wrench any immediate expectations that we could see a match like The Boss 'N Hug Connection vs. Trish Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania while also setting up the first big rivalry for the titles.
Would it be the smartest move? Probably not as Banks and Bayley are better suited for the title of first-ever tag team champions, but that won't stop WWE from going out on a limb.
Bray Wyatt Returns to Help Daniel Bryan
It would be easy to predict that someone will take the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan. Anyone doing so would certainly be a surprise, but none feel all that likely. The Beard just personalized the championship for himself and has not had any rival besides AJ Styles.
How will this new Bryan be able to escape these impossible odds to emerge still champion? That is a more interesting question to answer. Rowan will have a difficult time tricking anyone and getting into the Chamber, but it is possible a second aid could emerge to save the champ.
Many stars are on close to returning to WWE. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are apparently close. Harper has almost recovered from his own injuries. Only one star though is completely healthy, just waiting for the right story.
Bray Wyatt has always been a leader, not a follower, but he needs a fresh start. Something has to change for him. He already missed Royal Rumble because there was no story for him. Why not have him align himself with the man who once joined his family?
Wyatt is a big man who can work just as well as an enforcer as he can as a cult leader. It would be interesting to wonder if anyone could match up to Bryan with Rowan and Wyatt at his side. This new heel stable would be walking into WrestleMania as an unstoppable force.
It is also possible that Wyatt would return as a rival to the WWE champion given the options are limited for who will face the champion at 'Mania. Either way, it has been too long since The Eater of Worlds was in a WWE ring.