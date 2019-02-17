Projecting Top Surprises, Most Shocking Results of WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

0 of 5

WWE Elimination Chamber comes around once a year as a promise that WrestleMania season is under way. Wrestlers are vying for all important victories that could decide whether they stand out at WrestleMania or are thrown into a battle royal on the Kickoff.

This year is no different as talent will compete for an opportunity to be the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions and the WWE champion going into The Show of Shows. Six teams and six men will enter the Chamber, and only two champions will emerge, more or less promised a spot at 'Mania.

This show has the opportunity to be a massive success or set the course for another overlong trek through WrestleMania season. That's why surprises are always expected at this time of the year. WWE will do anything to get people talking and exciting.

With so much on the line, everyone is in the spotlight. Only the talent seen as true stars will emerge from this show with momentum, and that momentum can decide careers.

These are the surprises and shocking moments that are most likely to come from this event and decide the Road to WrestleMania 35.