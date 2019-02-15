Ranking Women's Tag Teams' Chances of Winning 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Ranking Women's Tag Teams' Chances of Winning 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber MatchFebruary 15, 2019
On Sunday, six tag teams will battle it out at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 to crown the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions.
Winning any title is a big deal in WWE, but since this will be a historic championship victory, its importance is magnified.
All 12 women who will step inside the cage will be hoping to walk out with gold around their waists, but only one team can take home the titles, and not all of them have equal chances of winning.
There is a pecking order among the six teams, so let's take a look at the competitors and rank their chances of winning from worst to best to see how this is all going to play out.
6. Fabulous Glow
Easily the lowest on the totem pole is the new pairing of Naomi and Carmella, otherwise known as Fabulous Glow.
This team came out of nowhere, as absolutely no hints of a connection between the two were given leading up to the announcement that they would be in the match as a unit.
Outside of being babyfaces on SmackDown and enjoying dancing, there isn't much more of a reason to pair these two up, so it's doubtful they'll be a focal point going forward.
This was proven on SmackDown last week when the two quickly stated they would be included in the match with zero fanfare or production, only to be on the losing end of a Triple Threat match, showing that they weren't even the best the blue brand has to offer.
If they couldn't win that match, the chances of those two also beating three teams from Raw are beyond slim.
Naomi and Carmella are only in this match to fill it up and get eliminated.
5. The Riott Squad
The true star of The Riott Squad is Ruby Riott. The stable is named after her, she's the centerpiece that keeps them united and she's the one who is consistently booked to be stronger.
However, she isn't going to be in this match. She'll be losing to Ronda Rousey in a Raw Women's Championship match instead while Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan attempt to win the tag titles.
Those two don't have the best track record, particularly after Morgan set a new record for the shortest time in a women's Royal Rumble match.
Since they've been a tag team for a much longer time than Naomi and Carmella, they certainly have a better shot at winning the belts than Fabulous Glow, but they still won't walk away with the victory.
At best, they're looking at getting one elimination before they're taken out of the hunt.
4. The IIconics
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce seem stuck in a rut where WWE knows they can be entertaining, but only want to utilize them as comedic jobbers, rather than serious competitors.
The only thing of value they've accomplished was beating Asuka and Naomi at Super Show-Down, which in itself didn't matter much and only happened because it took place in Australia.
Outside of that, they normally make fools of themselves, so they aren't the best team to bet your money on to win, ever.
The women's tag team division is certainly going to be their best bet to succeed, though, so there's always a chance WWE will put these titles on them at some point down the road. In fact, it's more of a question of when that will happen, rather than if.
Now is not the time the trigger will be pulled. The momentum isn't on their side and they can lose this without devaluing themselves too much, so long as they don't have a terrible showing in this match.
3. Fire and Desire
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville seemed to be heading toward a split around Survivor Series, but managed to patch things up and come out even stronger than before.
In recent weeks, Rose has been pushed in her feud with Naomi, so WWE definitely wants these two to be featured going forward.
Now isn't the time for them to actually win the titles, though. There are bigger fish to fry and it's hard to imagine Fire and Desire heading into WrestleMania with a match dedicated to them defending these belts.
After WrestleMania, though, it would be shocking if they weren't the next No. 1 contenders ready to face the champions.
Until then, they'll probably get one or two eliminations in this match before being taken out by the eventual winners.
2. Nia Jax and Tamina
As the two biggest women in the match, Nia Jax and Tamina arguably should be the victors. That would be the logical outcome if this were a real fight.
It isn't, though, so they're going to lose.
Despite how they'll come up short, Jax is definitely a Superstar WWE wants to keep some attention on. Otherwise, there wouldn't be this ongoing story of her scuffling with the male Superstars.
But that storyline lends itself to an intergender match in the future, not something regarding the Women's Tag Team Championship.
In order to make sure the belts aren't immediately pushed aside in favor of an unrelated storyline, Jax and Tamina must lose this, even if they dominate and appear to be unbeatable until the very end.
1. The Boss and Hug Connection
It isn't even up for debate that Bayley and Sasha Banks will win the Women's Tag Team Championship. It's the clear and obvious outcome that everyone can predict from a mile away.
They are two of the Four Horsewomen in WWE who have been headlining focal points of the women's division for the past few years, as well as the tightest unit in this match with the most experience teaming together.
This is also the method WWE will use to set up their featured role at WrestleMania, as the easiest call to make is to have them defend the titles against another team like Trish Stratus and Lita or The Bella Twins.
Bayley and Banks have alluded to this numerous times over the past few years and if WWE chose to put the belts on anyone else, it would be one of the most shocking things of 2019, as all roads have led to this outcome.
The predictability of their win takes away some of the fun of this match, but it should still be an interesting journey to reach that end point, as well as an historic next step in the Women's Evolution that all participants should be proud of taking part in.
