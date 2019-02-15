Ranking Women's Tag Teams' Chances of Winning 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber Match

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

On Sunday, six tag teams will battle it out at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 to crown the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions.

Winning any title is a big deal in WWE, but since this will be a historic championship victory, its importance is magnified.

All 12 women who will step inside the cage will be hoping to walk out with gold around their waists, but only one team can take home the titles, and not all of them have equal chances of winning.

There is a pecking order among the six teams, so let's take a look at the competitors and rank their chances of winning from worst to best to see how this is all going to play out.