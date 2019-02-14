Danny Farquhar Wearing Protective Cap After Brain Surgery on Ruptured Aneurysm

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Pitcher Danny Farquhar has started wearing custom-made head protection after suffering a brain hemorrhage last season.

William Weinbaum of ESPN.com cited Outside the Lines, noting Farquhar, who signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees after pitching for the Chicago White Sox in 2018, is wearing a six-ounce product from Unequal Technologies that is fitted for a New Era cap.

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout as he left the mound during an April 20 game against the Houston Astros and underwent surgery for the brain hemorrhage.

"The Yankees contacted us to design something to meet with the approval of his neurologist," Unequal CEO Rob Vito said. "What we made protects his temple and the skull area where he had surgery."

The White Sox announced in May he was discharged from the hospital and expected to pitch again even though he was ruled out for the rest of the 2018 season.

He threw out the first pitch for the team before a June game against the Milwaukee Brewers and was joined at the mound by his family, teammates and the medical team that helped him recover.

Farquhar has a 3.93 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 253 career appearances for the White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.