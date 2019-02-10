MLB Trade Rumors: Indians' Corey Kluber Has 'Almost No Chance' of Being Moved

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

After some speculation the Cleveland Indians could trade Corey Kluber this offseason, it now appears any talks are now dead.

"Multiple sources said that there is almost no chance Kluber will be dealt before the start of spring training," Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com. reported.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds all reportedly had contacted the Indians about a deal for Kluber this winter.

Morosi reported in December that "talks have intensified" regarding Kluber, but no team was able to complete a move.

Perhaps the biggest holdup was the Indians' hefty asking price, with the team reportedly looking for a "Chris Sale-level return," per Morosi.

The Chicago White Sox traded Sale to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for four players, with Michael Kopech and Yoan Moncada considered blue-chip prospects at the time. Apparently, no one was willing to make this type of offer to the Indians.

Kluber has been one of the league's most consistently dominant pitchers over the past few years. He has finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting in each of the last five years, winning the award twice. He set a career high with 20 wins last year while posting a 2.89 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.

Although he is 32 years old, durability hasn't been a concern with an average of 218 innings per year over the last five seasons.

With $17 million owed in 2019 and two reasonable team options in 2020 and 2021, he is worth the price.

It appears as though the Indians realize his value and won't be trading him before the start of the upcoming season.