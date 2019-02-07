NBA All-Star Game 2019 Rosters Revealed After LeBron vs. Giannis Draft

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

For the second straight year, LeBron James has taken Kevin Durant as the top pick in the NBA All-Star draft.

LeBron made the first selection Thursday during a special TNT telecast, with Durant's teammate, Steph Curry, coming off the board first for Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad

LeBron and Giannis clearly had different drafting styles. Antetokounmpo's roster is filled with size and athleticism, while LeBron's roster runs small—particularly with the reserves.

The draft included an amusing moment where LeBron admitted he is "very sure" he wants Anthony Davis to be his teammate after the Laker selected him in the reserve round. Unfortunately for LeBron, he did not get his wish for a long-term partnership with Davis, as the Pelican stuck around past the trade deadline in New Orleans.

Here is a look at how the draft played out round by round—and the one transaction that took place after the event was completed.

Round 1

1) Team LeBron: Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors

2) Team Giannis: Steph Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

3) Team LeBron: Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics

4) Team Giannis: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

5) Team LeBron: Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto Raptors

6) Team Giannis: Paul George, F, Oklahoma City Thunder

7) Team LeBron: James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

8) Team Giannis: Kemba Walker, G, Charlotte Hornets

Round 2

1) Team Giannis: Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks

2) Team LeBron: Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Hornets

3) Team Giannis: Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

4) Team LeBron: Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors

5) Team Giannis*: Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers

6) Team LeBron: Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

7) Team Giannis: Blake Griffin, F, Detroit Pistons

8) Team LeBron*: Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

9) Team Giannis: D'Angelo Russell, G, Brooklyn Nets

10) Team LeBron: LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs

11) Team Giannis: Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic

12) Team LeBron: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

13) Team Giannis: Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

14) Team LeBron: Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

(Note: Giannis and LeBron later traded Simmons and Westbrook.)

Round 3

1) Team LeBron: Dwyane Wade, G, Miami Heat

2) Team Giannis: Dirk Nowitzki, F, Dallas Mavericks