NBA All-Star Game 2019 Rosters Revealed After LeBron vs. Giannis Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks on March 19, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

For the second straight year, LeBron James has taken Kevin Durant as the top pick in the NBA All-Star draft.

LeBron made the first selection Thursday during a special TNT telecast, with Durant's teammate, Steph Curry, coming off the board first for Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad 

LeBron and Giannis clearly had different drafting styles. Antetokounmpo's roster is filled with size and athleticism, while LeBron's roster runs small—particularly with the reserves.

The draft included an amusing moment where LeBron admitted he is "very sure" he wants Anthony Davis to be his teammate after the Laker selected him in the reserve round. Unfortunately for LeBron, he did not get his wish for a long-term partnership with Davis, as the Pelican stuck around past the trade deadline in New Orleans. 

Here is a look at how the draft played out round by round—and the one transaction that took place after the event was completed. 

                 

Round 1

1) Team LeBron: Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors

2) Team Giannis: Steph Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

3) Team LeBron: Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics

4) Team Giannis: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

5) Team LeBron: Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto Raptors

6) Team Giannis: Paul George, F, Oklahoma City Thunder

7) Team LeBron: James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

8) Team Giannis: Kemba Walker, G, Charlotte Hornets

                

Round 2

1) Team Giannis: Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks

2) Team LeBron: Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Hornets

3) Team Giannis: Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

4) Team LeBron: Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors

5) Team Giannis*: Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers

6) Team LeBron: Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

7) Team Giannis: Blake Griffin, F, Detroit Pistons

8) Team LeBron*: Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

9) Team Giannis: D'Angelo Russell, G, Brooklyn Nets

10) Team LeBron: LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs

11) Team Giannis: Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic

12) Team LeBron: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

13) Team Giannis: Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

14) Team LeBron: Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

(Note: Giannis and LeBron later traded Simmons and Westbrook.) 

        

Round 3

1) Team LeBron: Dwyane Wade, G, Miami Heat

2) Team Giannis: Dirk Nowitzki, F, Dallas Mavericks

Related

    Trade Deadline's Biggest Winners, Losers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Deadline's Biggest Winners, Losers

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading Every Trade Deadline Deal

    • Magic Get an A- for Fultz • A for Raps’ Gasol Splash • Bucks’ Move for Niko Gets an A

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grading Every Trade Deadline Deal

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Anthony Davis Not Being Traded

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Anthony Davis Not Being Traded

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Fultz Reportedly Traded to Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fultz Reportedly Traded to Magic

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report