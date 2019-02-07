NBA Rumors: Clippers Want Durant, Kawhi in FA; 'Unlikely' LA Gets Anthony Davis

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 29: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball as Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors defends during the second half of an NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on November 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have a "grand plan" of signing Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard in free agency this summer, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, though "a source with knowledge of that situation deemed the notion of them landing [Anthony] Davis as unlikely."

The Clippers have been accumulating the sort of assets to make a Davis trade possible, and Davis has even listed the Clippers as one of the teams where he'd consider signing a long-term extension. With a stacked free-agency class, though, the Clippers have options. 

Per that report, the organization has tunnel vision when it comes to Durant and Leonard:

"Sources say Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler is not expected to be a top-tier target, and he may not be one at all. From there, players like Kyrie Irving (Boston/New York) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte/New York) have been informally tied to other situations far more than they have the Clippers. This is no state secret: It has been Durant and Leonard—and then everyone else—for quite some time now."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

