Knicks Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and More

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks shook the NBA last week with a blockbuster trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Dennis Smith, Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and two future first-round picks.

Before the Mavericks, though, the Knicks shopped Porzingis to the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Knicks had asked for Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz and De'Aaron Fox from the Kings, but neither were available. Porzingis had also listed the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs as preferred trade destinations, but not the Mavericks.

The trade, Stein adds, has left the Warriors with the belief that Kevin Durant leaving their team for New York as "never felt more real."



Not everyone the Knicks received in return from the Mavericks may stick around in New York, either.

With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching at 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Knicks are looking to move Matthews in a deal before then, according to Stein.

There are several interested suitors in Matthews, but many teams are hoping that the Knicks instead buyout his contract and acquire him without having to give up anything.

Among the suitors for Matthews are the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Stein reports that Matthews, as well as Jordan, may request buyouts from the Knicks if they are not traded by the deadline.

The Knicks, however, may only want to part ways with Matthews.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Knicks are making it look like they appear to keep Jordan because he has a relationship with Durant.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jordan, 30, played in the Knicks' game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. He is on an expiring contract but the Knicks could bring him back on a $24.24 million deal next season, according to HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky, but that would only allow them to sign one max contract in free agency.

The Knicks may prefer to trade Enes Kanter, who has been vocal in his displeasure with his diminished role on the team.

Kanter did not play on Tuesday night — the Knicks' final game before the trade deadline — but moving his contract may be difficult because he is on a one-year, $18.6 million contract.

Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record speculates Kanter could be bought out if no deal is reached by 3 p.m. Thursday.