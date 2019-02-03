Rams Rumors: LA 'Absolutely' Wants to Re-Sign Todd Gurley's Backup C.J. Anderson

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly interested in re-signing backup running back C.J. Anderson this offseason. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Rams "absolutely" want to keep Anderson in the fold.

L.A. signed Anderson in December to fill in for starting running back Todd Gurley, who was nursing a knee injury.

Anderson has been a more prominent factor than Gurley during the Rams' playoff run, and Rapoport noted that Anderson and Gurley are expected to split carries Sunday against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

The 27-year-old Anderson was cut by both the Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders during the regular season before landing with the Rams.

In two regular-season games with Los Angeles, he rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

He carried his strong play into the postseason with 123 yards and two touchdowns in L.A.'s NFC Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys. He did struggle against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, though, with just 44 yards on 16 carries.

After racking up 1,831 yards from scrimmage and an NFL-leading 21 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games, Gurley finished the playoff win over Dallas with 115 yards and one touchdown.

In the NFC Championship Game, Gurley had just four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for three yards on three targets. One of those targets went off his hands and resulted in an interception.

Gurley's lack of usage against the Saints led to some questions regarding his health, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Gurley is in a good place ahead of the Super Bowl, per Rapoport: "He's feeling good, 100 percent. He should be good. But I think really our team, as a whole, is feeling really good just having two weeks since our last game and looking forward to the challenge and competing to the best of our ability."

Anderson is no stranger to playoff success, as he helped lead the Broncos to a win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 three years ago. In that game, Anderson rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown as Denver's biggest offensive star.

In seven career playoff games, Anderson has rushed for 70 or more yards five times. He also rushed for 1,007 yards with the Broncos last season, and in 69 career regular-season games, he has rushed for 3,454 yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Regardless of how much Anderson is used Sunday, bringing him back for 2019 makes plenty of sense for the Rams since they often relied too heavily on Gurley before finally finding a quality backup.