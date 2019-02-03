NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Spurs Among Teams Interested in Cavs' Rodney Hood

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are reportedly among the teams that are tracking Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Rodney Hood.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavs have received "multiple offers" for Hood leading up to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Fedor noted the Warriors are "keeping an eye on" Hood and the Spurs have "shown interest."

Along with the Warriors and Spurs, Fedor mentioned the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder as potential teams to watch in the Hood sweepstakes.

Golden State may only be a destination for Hood if he gets bought out. Meanwhile, the Spurs could be a logical landing spot since they have two 2019 first-round picks to use as trade assets.

In his first full season with the Cavs, Hood is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three.

The 26-year-old spent parts of his first four NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz after they selected him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Duke.

Hood was averaging a career-high 16.8 points per game last season when Cleveland acquired him in a trade amid a roster overhaul. His scoring dropped to 10.8 points per game after the trade, and he averaged just 5.4 points per contest in 17 playoff games.

Hood has had a slightly more significant role in Cleveland this season following the departures of LeBron James and Kyle Korver.

Teams interested in Hood are hoping to land a player similar to the one who averaged over 14 points per game in two of the previous three seasons. Also, Hood is a solid three-point shooter, with a career rate of 36.8 percent, including a career-best mark of 38.1 percent last season.

The Western Conference-leading Warriors aren't hurting for an addition, but landing Hood wouldn't hurt since guard Quinn Cook is the team's leading bench scorer at 7.3 points per game.

Hood would likely take small forward Alfonzo McKinnie's spot in the rotation and give Andre Iguodala a chance to rest more down the stretch as well.

The Spurs, who lead the league in three-point shooting percentage, are fifth in the Western Conference at 32-22. Hood would add more depth to an already deep team that boasts several quality shooters, including Rudy Gay, Bryn Forbes, Marco Belinelli, Patty Mills and Davis Bertans.

Hood could be a quality target for teams in search of a rental since he can become a free agent during the offseason.