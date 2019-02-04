2019 NBA Trade Deadline: Superstars Ready for a Change of Scenery

3 of 5

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Two voices are better qualified to explain this than ours.

First, Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, via Wojnarowski: "Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship."

And now, Davis himself, via NOLA.com's Andrew Lopez: "It's my time. I feel like I gave this city all I could."

That's a (colossal) bummer for the New Orleans Pelicans, but this is already past the point of no return. Just going public with the trade request cost Davis $50,000, which admittedly isn't a huge sum to an NBA megastar.

Maybe there are market forces working against New Orleans, but there are also basketball reasons for Davis to want out. While he's blossomed into a full-fledged NBA elite over six-plus seasons with the Pelicans—third-highest career player efficiency rating in history!—they haven't even become playoff regulars. If the campaign closed today, they'd miss the cut for the fifth time during Davis' tenure.

So, where should The Brow take his talents? The Boston Celtics are interesting in theory, but they can't trade for him before this summer and don't have a huge fan in Davis' father. The light-years-ahead Golden State Warriors should never be ruled out of a star pursuit, but it'd too big an in-season disruption for a team eyeing its third title in four seasons.

As much as small-market teams won't want to hear this—in part because they already know it—the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks might be Davis' two best bets.

Pairing Davis with LeBron has cheat-code potential, and the Lakers would have the financial flexibility to add another impact piece. While the Knicks have little more than cap space to offer at the moment, that could change in a major way this summer if they can lure one (or more) of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard or Kemba Walker to Gotham.