NBA Rumors: Michael Jordan 'Hell-Bent' on Re-Signing Kemba Walker

Kent Smith/Getty Images

If owner Michael Jordan gets his way, Kemba Walker will remain a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Jordan is "hell-bent" on keeping Walker in a Hornets uniform even though he is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Charania went on to note the Hornets "still want to build their franchise around" the dynamic playmaker who poured in 60 points in Saturday's overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Walker has been with the Hornets his entire career ever since they selected him with the No. 9 pick out of Connecticut in the 2011 draft. They have made the playoffs twice during his tenure but are yet to win a postseason series.

The 28-year-old is off to a red-hot start in 2018-19, averaging 28.7 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, which would all be career-high marks if extended over the course of an entire season. What's more, his 45.8 percent shooting clip from the field would also be a career-high mark.

Charania pointed out expectations around the league are that the Hornets won't trade Walker as long as they are still in the playoff picture.

They hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after a 7-8 start, which is largely a testament to the guard's individual ability seeing how he is the only player on the team even averaging 14 points a night.

There is something to be said for trading him for draft picks or young assets this season before he potentially hits the open market to at least springboard a rebuilding process, but Jordan apparently has no interest in doing something like that at this stage of the season given Walker's quick start.