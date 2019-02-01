Anthony Davis' Father Rips Celtics for 'No Loyalty' with Isaiah Thomas

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Anthony Davis Sr., the father of New Orleans Pelicans All-Star big man Anthony Davis, told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com that he doesn't want his son playing for the Boston Celtics.

"I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas," the elder Davis said. "No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him.

"This is just my opinion, not Anthony's. I've just seen things over the years with Boston and there's no loyalty."

Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game in an All-Star season for the C's in 2016-17. The 53-29 Celtics made the Eastern Conference Finals but lost in five games to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He also played most of the last two months of the season with a "right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear."

In August 2017, Thomas was traded as part of a package for Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving. He's played just 32 games since with further hip injuries.

That text follows up a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, who tweeted Friday that the "Boston Celtics aren't a preferred destination long-term for New Orleans star Anthony Davis, and in Davis' mind, remain a rental option."

The Celtics' interest in Davis, who formally requested a trade, has been well-documented by numerous sources such as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Boston has a handful of first-round picks and numerous young players it can package together in a potential deal.

Signs are pointing toward Davis being elsewhere long-term, though. The Pels could conceivably trade him to the C's, who could then try to convince Davis to stay there. That's a big risk for Boston, as Davis can become a free agent in 2020.

Charania reported that Davis' top choice would be to play for the Los Angeles Lakers but that he's open to the New York Knicks as well.